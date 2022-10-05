Inside Anchor Lynette Romero's First Day at New Station After KTLA Drama

Watch : Anchor Lynette Romero Reveals New TV Gig After KTLA Drama

A new chapter for Lynette Romero is about to take center stage.

On Oct. 4, the former KTLA news anchor was able to meet her new colleagues at NBC Los Angeles.

"Today in LA day 1," Lynette wrote on Instagram Stories while posing with co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. "It was a little like speed dating getting to know each other really fast and when it was over, we felt like long lost family with common bonds, values, hopes and dreams."

While Lynette's first day on the air with Southern California news station KNBC won't be until Oct. 10, she confidently told her followers, "This team is ready for you my friends."

As for her relationship with a new co-anchor, Lynette said a bond has already been formed with herself and Adrian. "We met for the first time today but sometimes you just know," she said. "And you know what? We're ready."