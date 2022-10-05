Bachelor Nation's Bri Amaranthus Celebrates After Husband Catches Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball

Can we steal you for a sec?
Because we need to talk about the person who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball. As it turns out, he's married to a member of Bachelor Nation.
Bri Amaranthus, who briefly appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, showed off the ball her husband Cory Youmans caught after the New York Yankees star hit his 62nd home run of the season on social media.
"That's my man," she captioned the Oct. 4 Instagram post, "@thejudge44 #62."
So what is Youmans going to do with the ball? "That's a good question," the lucky fan—who wed Amaranthus in June 2021—told WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, "I haven't thought about it."
And while Judge would like to have the ball, he also understands if Youmans wants to keep it. "I don't know where it's at. We'll see what happens with that," the athlete said in a post-game press conference. "It'd be great to get it back, but you know, that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."
Judge broke Roger Maris' single season American League home run record during the Yankees game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Oct. 4. Barry Bonds holds the record for most single season home runs in Major League Baseball overall with 73.
Judge reflected on achieving the major milestone in the post-game press conference.
"It's a big relief. I think everybody can sit down in their seats and watch the ball game," he said. "It's been a fun ride so far. Getting the chance to do this with the team we got, the guys surrounding me, the constant support from my family who's been with me there through this whole thing, it's been a great honor."