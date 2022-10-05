Bachelor Nation's Bri Amaranthus Celebrates After Husband Catches Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise, Selling the OC Roaches & 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Can we steal you for a sec?

Because we need to talk about the person who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball. As it turns out, he's married to a member of Bachelor Nation.

Bri Amaranthus, who briefly appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, showed off the ball her husband Cory Youmans caught after the New York Yankees star hit his 62nd home run of the season on social media.

"That's my man," she captioned the Oct. 4 Instagram post, "@thejudge44 #62."

So what is Youmans going to do with the ball? "That's a good question," the lucky fan—who wed Amaranthus in June 2021—told WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, "I haven't thought about it."

And while Judge would like to have the ball, he also understands if Youmans wants to keep it. "I don't know where it's at. We'll see what happens with that," the athlete said in a post-game press conference. "It'd be great to get it back, but you know, that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."