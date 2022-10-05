Beyoncé Proves Her Style Is Unrivaled as She Stuns in Diamond Corset Dress

Beyoncé has proved once again that she's that girl.
It's no secret the "Alien Superstar" singer is light-years ahead in the style department, often wearing out-of-this-world looks on and off the red carpet. Case in point? While hosting the Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week party on Oct. 4, Queen Bey slayed in a sparkly number that shined as bright as the night sky.
Of course, no one would've expected anything less from the Renaissance star, who dazzled in a diamond-adorned corset minidress. The Lena Berisha design included a plunging neckline and a black sheer corset that was covered in layers upon layers of diamonds. Pieces of the embellishments cascaded down her thighs, creating a deconstructed fringe skirt.
And in true Beyoncé fashion, her accessories were just as bold as her dress. She tied her overall look together with gold-encrusted pumps, matching Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces and a voluminous black coat that featured a commanding floor-length train and dramatic puffed sleeves.
The Grammy winner, who is an ambassador for the legacy brand, wasn't the only celebrity to show up and show out at the PFW fête. Halsey, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey and many others dressed to impress.
See for yourself below.