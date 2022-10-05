Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Carrie’s First Outfit from And Just Like That... Season 2

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

And Just Like That... is making its return to the streets of New York City.

On Oct. 5, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot has started up filming for season two, sharing the update alongside a mysterious snap posted to her Instagram. In the pic, we can see Carrie Bradshaw sporting her signature brown Christian Dior sandals—which she wore in the first Sex and the City film—along with denim cargo pants, a silver Fendi ankle bag and a JW Anderson pigeon purse (to go with the NYC theme, of course).

"@justlikethatmax First exterior," she captioned the post. "Streets of NY. X, SJ."

On Sept. 27, Parker told E! News exclusively that they hadn't begun shooting yet, but had only done a table read. The Hocus Pocus actress was tight-lipped on plot details however, revealing that she can share "absolutely nothing" about the second season.