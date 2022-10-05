Sharon Osbourne Says Her "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne Amid Parkinson's Battle

Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health battles.
The former Talk host, 69, shared how the rocker's Parkinson's disease has affected her since the family revealed his diagnosis in January 2020.
"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," she shared with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman for his ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops—life as you knew it."
Sharon added, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."
Though Ozzy's diagnosis has been rough, Sharon says there has been one positive side to it all. "The family," she noted. "We spend so much more time together."
In January 2020, Ozzy—along with his wife and two of their children Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36—appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his recent health battles.
"It's been terribly challenging for us all," the Black Sabbath singer, 73, explained of the past year, during which he was diagnosed with pneumonia in February 2019 and suffered a fall in his Los Angeles home two months later. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."
It was then that Ozzy shared that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.
"It's PRKN2," Sharon explained at the time, adding that his illness is "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination."
She continued, "It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."
Ozzy recently gave an update on how his difficult health journey has been in the years since his diagnosis.
"You think you're lifting your feet, but your foot doesn't move. I feel like I'm walking around in lead boots," he told The Observer Aug. 28, adding that Parkinson's had also taken a toll on his mental health. "I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK."
However, Ozzy said that due to his health ailments, he has learned "to live in the moment."
"You don't know when you're gonna wake up and you ain't gonna be able to get out of bed," he added. "But you just don't think about it."