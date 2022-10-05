Sharon Osbourne Says Her "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne Amid Parkinson's Battle

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Recalls "HORRENDOUS" 2021 Facelift

Sharon Osbourne is getting candid about husband Ozzy Osbourne's health battles.

The former Talk host, 69, shared how the rocker's Parkinson's disease has affected her since the family revealed his diagnosis in January 2020.

"I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man," she shared with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman for his ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson's. "Suddenly, your life just stops—life as you knew it."

Sharon added, "When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Though Ozzy's diagnosis has been rough, Sharon says there has been one positive side to it all. "The family," she noted. "We spend so much more time together."