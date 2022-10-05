Brenda Song’s Amazon Must-Haves Will Make Wedding Planning So Much Easier

We interviewed Brenda Song because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Brenda is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a bride, a bridesmaid, or a frequent wedding guest, you have a lot of shopping to do. Brenda Song knows this all too well. She is engaged to Macaulay Culkin, leaning on Amazon Handmade as they plan their upcoming nuptials. The bride-to-be teamed up with Amazon Handmade to share her favorite wedding finds that support small businesses.
Brenda curated a wedding collection with Amazon Handmade, telling E!, "I love supporting small businesses so I love how Amazon Handmade shines a light ON those small businesses and individuals, as well as their craft. Plus, you get the convenience and reliability of Amazon. That's why I'm so excited to be launching a collection of wedding items, where you'll be able to find unique, handmade, and customized essentials for you and your partner's special day."
Instead of stressing as you plan, let Brenda do the shopping for you. The actress shared, "Wedding planning can be really overwhelming and working with Amazon Handmade has been incredibly helpful in my preparations. Because all of their items are handmade, I know they're great quality, will arrive when we need them too and will be beautiful, unique and exactly what I had in mind. As I continue to explore Amazon Handmade, I am amazed by how many creative and unique brands sell their products there."
If you're looking for some thoughtful picks, here are some of Brenda's favorites.
Brenda Song's Amazon Wedding Picks
Generic Custom Monogrammed Cutting Board
"The Custom Wood Cutting Board from Refine Kitchen is so great, it's the perfect item for your home. This cutting board would make the perfect gift for a recently engaged couple moving into their first apartment or house together. It's customizable and such a great way to celebrate the people in your life!"
Petite Boutique Store 16K Gold Your Name Bar Bracelet
"I ordered the Petite Boutique Store's Gold Name Bar Bracelet because I loved how simple, chic and universal it was. Not only is it a great piece for yourself but because it's customizable it's a great gift for anyone. Your partner, mother/mother-in-law or your wedding party. I personally will be sneaking these into the packages I send my best friends when I ask them to be my bridesmaids."
Lizush Spa Gift Set
"The Lizush Handmade Lavender Gift Box is the perfect gift for your loved ones in your bridal party. I love this gift box for my close friends and family because of the selection of wellness products included. I'm excited to gift this to my bridal party for some much-needed R&R ahead of my big day."
Joyma Belle Gifts
"I selected two different kinds of robes, the Joyma Belle Women's Short Kimono Satin Robe which doesn't have a pattern and also the Lamariee Floral Satin Kimono Robe which has a really beautiful floral pattern. I chose both because I love the idea of mixing it up and having the bridesmaids wearing the floral and the bride and other women in the wedding like mothers of the bride and groom, or flower girl wearing the plain."
Floral Satin Kimono Robe
"The getting ready photos are so cute and capture such a nice moment that I thought it would be nice to showcase how Amazon Handmade really allows you to be creative with your wedding and make your day uniquely you!"
NakedWoodWorks Personalized Coasters Handmade in the USA
"The NakedWoodWorks wood coasters are so versatile for a variety of rooms in our home. The wood is also great for outdoors too. It's such a sentimental token to have around your home that I'm definitely planning on using daily."
Up2ournecksinfabric LLC Mrs Sweatshirt
"The Custom Mrs. Sweatshirt from Up 2 Our Necks in Fabric because it's so cozy and cute. I love that I could personalize it and make it mine because the engagement period only lasts so long and it's fun to share your excitement with others in this way."
Viva Leather Leather Dopp Kit
"One of the things I love about Amazon Handmade is that there's something for everyone, whether it's the bridesmaids, groomsmen, your partner, parents of the bride and groom, the guests, there's a way to incorporate something unique and beautiful from Amazon Handmade for everybody. I ordered this Viva Leather Dopp Kit and it has his initials on it, and I'm jealous of it and I want one of my own. It would make such a great gift ahead of the honeymoon for your spouse, or in my case- a gift for yourself!"
