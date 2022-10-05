Brenda Song’s Amazon Must-Haves Will Make Wedding Planning So Much Easier

We interviewed Brenda Song because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Brenda is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're a bride, a bridesmaid, or a frequent wedding guest, you have a lot of shopping to do. Brenda Song knows this all too well. She is engaged to Macaulay Culkin, leaning on Amazon Handmade as they plan their upcoming nuptials. The bride-to-be teamed up with Amazon Handmade to share her favorite wedding finds that support small businesses.

Brenda curated a wedding collection with Amazon Handmade, telling E!, "I love supporting small businesses so I love how Amazon Handmade shines a light ON those small businesses and individuals, as well as their craft. Plus, you get the convenience and reliability of Amazon. That's why I'm so excited to be launching a collection of wedding items, where you'll be able to find unique, handmade, and customized essentials for you and your partner's special day."

Instead of stressing as you plan, let Brenda do the shopping for you. The actress shared, "Wedding planning can be really overwhelming and working with Amazon Handmade has been incredibly helpful in my preparations. Because all of their items are handmade, I know they're great quality, will arrive when we need them too and will be beautiful, unique and exactly what I had in mind. As I continue to explore Amazon Handmade, I am amazed by how many creative and unique brands sell their products there."

If you're looking for some thoughtful picks, here are some of Brenda's favorites.