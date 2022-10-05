Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson "So Grateful" for Support Amid Kanye West Drama

After Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was targeted by Kanye West for criticizing his Yeezy line at Paris Fashion Week, she expressed her appreciation for everyone who supported her.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after being targeted by Kanye West.

After being ridiculed by the rapper for criticizing his Yeezy Season 9 runway show, the Vogue contributing editor thanked everyone who came to her defense.   

"Today literally said 'Hiiiii-yah!' *roundhouse kick to the face, very Mortal Kombat," she wrote in an Oct. 5 Instagram post. "Your girl has been through it! I'm exhausted, but I am so moved by and grateful for the outpouring of love I've received (here and elsewhere) over the last 24 hours. I feel so blessed to belong to a community that would show up for me like this." 

And Karefa-Johnson noted she'll continue to use her voice. "One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth," she shared. "My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that."

The fashion writer attended West's Oct. 3 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a "white lives matter" T-shirt. In an Instagram post, Karefa-Johnson wrote, in part, that sending these shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous." West responded to her comments by posting a series of photos of the editor on Instagram that criticized her style.

However, several stars stood up for Karefa-Johnson, with Gigi Hadid calling West "a bully and a joke" and Hailey Bieber writing to Karefa-Johnson on Instagram, "My respect for you runs deep my friend!"

Vogue also condemned West's actions. "Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor," the magazine wrote in an Oct. 4 statement. "She was personally targeted and bullied. It's unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed. In a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms."

As for West, he addressed the controversy on Instagram, writing that "GAB IS MY SISTER" and said he and Karefa-Johnson met up to talk and have dinner.

"WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL," he wrote. "WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT'S NOT OUR OWN SHE DISAGREED I DISAGREED WE DISAGREED."

