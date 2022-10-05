Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson "So Grateful" for Support Amid Kanye West Drama

Watch : Why Gigi Hadid Is Calling Kanye "Ye" West a "BULLY" & "JOKE"

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after being targeted by Kanye West.

After being ridiculed by the rapper for criticizing his Yeezy Season 9 runway show, the Vogue contributing editor thanked everyone who came to her defense.

"Today literally said 'Hiiiii-yah!' *roundhouse kick to the face, very Mortal Kombat," she wrote in an Oct. 5 Instagram post. "Your girl has been through it! I'm exhausted, but I am so moved by and grateful for the outpouring of love I've received (here and elsewhere) over the last 24 hours. I feel so blessed to belong to a community that would show up for me like this."

And Karefa-Johnson noted she'll continue to use her voice. "One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth," she shared. "My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that."