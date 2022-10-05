Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Weird" Photoshop Accusation

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal

A picture is worth a thousand words—and Khloe Kardashian has a few to say regarding an edited photo of herself.

The Good American founder reacted to reports that she uploaded a picture of herself to Instagram on Oct. 3, wearing a black catsuit where her waist was allegedly photoshopped to appear smaller.

"I never even posted this photo," she tweeted Oct. 4 in response to a fan who said people had screenshots of the actual picture being posted on her Instagram feed. "Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please."

In a follow-up tweet, Khloe added, "Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

Following the accusations, a Kardashian Instagram fan account shared a side-by-side post of the actual image next to the one that someone had photoshopped, clarifying that the original unedited pic was posted by Khloe's makeup artist.