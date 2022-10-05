Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Weird" Photoshop Accusation

Khloe Kardashian shut down claims that she posted and deleted a photo on social media that was photoshopped. See what the reality star had to say below.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 05, 2022 12:57 PMTags
Kardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesPhotoshopKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Were ENGAGED Before Paternity Scandal

A picture is worth a thousand words—and Khloe Kardashian has a few to say regarding an edited photo of herself.

The Good American founder reacted to reports that she uploaded a picture of herself to Instagram on Oct. 3, wearing a black catsuit where her waist was allegedly photoshopped to appear smaller.

"I never even posted this photo," she tweeted Oct. 4 in response to a fan who said people had screenshots of the actual picture being posted on her Instagram feed. "Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please."

In a follow-up tweet, Khloe added, "Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."

Following the accusations, a Kardashian Instagram fan account shared a side-by-side post of the actual image next to the one that someone had photoshopped, clarifying that the original unedited pic was posted by Khloe's makeup artist.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Photos

The Kardashians star took to the fan page's comments section, writing, "I mean why must someone always make up something lol anyways I just want a croissant."

This isn't the first time photoshop rumors have hit the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Back in April, Khloe—who shares daughter True, 4, and a newborn son with ex Tristan Thompsoncelebrated her daughter's 4th birthday by taking her to Disneyland, which she said on Instagram was True's "first time" visiting the world-famous theme park.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

2

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Weird" Photoshop Accusation

3

Tamera Mowry Reacts to Sister Tia Mowry's Divorce From Cory Hardrict

However, Khloe's post raised a few eyebrows with fans who remembered that in December 2021, the reality star's sister, Kim Kardashian, shared photos of her daughter, Chicago West, and True during a trip to Disneyland.

read
Khloe Kardashian Accidentally Confirms Those True Thompson Disneyland Photoshop Rumors

After fans questioned the mom of two about the alleged photoshop, Khloe admitted that True was never at Disneyland with the SKIMS CEO and Chicago.

"Welllppp, I f--ked this one up," she tweeted April 12. "Anyways…let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

2

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Weird" Photoshop Accusation

3

Tamera Mowry Reacts to Sister Tia Mowry's Divorce From Cory Hardrict

4

Hailey Bieber Joins Gigi Hadid in Defending Editor From Kanye West

5

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Philip Schneider