Khloe Kardashian Calls Out "Weird" Photoshop Accusation

A picture is worth a thousand words—and Khloe Kardashian has a few to say regarding an edited photo of herself.
The Good American founder reacted to reports that she uploaded a picture of herself to Instagram on Oct. 3, wearing a black catsuit where her waist was allegedly photoshopped to appear smaller.
"I never even posted this photo," she tweeted Oct. 4 in response to a fan who said people had screenshots of the actual picture being posted on her Instagram feed. "Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please."
In a follow-up tweet, Khloe added, "Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird."
Following the accusations, a Kardashian Instagram fan account shared a side-by-side post of the actual image next to the one that someone had photoshopped, clarifying that the original unedited pic was posted by Khloe's makeup artist.
The Kardashians star took to the fan page's comments section, writing, "I mean why must someone always make up something lol anyways I just want a croissant."
This isn't the first time photoshop rumors have hit the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Back in April, Khloe—who shares daughter True, 4, and a newborn son with ex Tristan Thompson—celebrated her daughter's 4th birthday by taking her to Disneyland, which she said on Instagram was True's "first time" visiting the world-famous theme park.
However, Khloe's post raised a few eyebrows with fans who remembered that in December 2021, the reality star's sister, Kim Kardashian, shared photos of her daughter, Chicago West, and True during a trip to Disneyland.
After fans questioned the mom of two about the alleged photoshop, Khloe admitted that True was never at Disneyland with the SKIMS CEO and Chicago.
"Welllppp, I f--ked this one up," she tweeted April 12. "Anyways…let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."