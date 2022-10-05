Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce After 3 Years of Marriage

Nazanin Mandi has made her split from Miguel a sure thing after three years of marriage.
According to documents obtained by E! News on Oct. 4, Nazanin filed for the dissolution of their union in California, citing the reason as irreconcilable differences. In her filing, she also asked the couple's assets and properties be divided according to their prenuptial agreement.
Shortly after they tied the knot in November 2018, Nazanin reflected on her decade-long relationship with the singer, who was her high school sweetheart.
"It just felt right," she exclusively told E! News at the time of her wedding. "It was a long time coming and, when you're with somebody starting from 18, a lot of things happen. There's a lot of growth. There's a lot of growing pains and all through our twenties was the time to get our minds right."
Fast-forward nearly four years later, and ahead of their recent split, the model reflected on embracing a new phase within her life.
"On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again," she wrote alongside a Sept. 25 Instagram post. "When and who was I when I was my most free and confident self… She's still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this."
News of their recent breakup comes almost a year after the pair announced their separation. In a statement shared to People in September 2021, their reps told the outlet that they were broken up "for some time now" but they "wish each other well."
However, earlier this year, the two reconciled, with Nazanin posting a few photos of the two on Instagram in February, writing, "Heal the root so the tree is stable."
E! News has reached out to Miguel's reps for comment and has not heard back.