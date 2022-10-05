Vogue Accuses Kanye West of “Bullying” Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Watch : Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Posts

A fashion faux pas?

After Kanye West criticized Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on social media, the fashion magazine released a statement condemning his behavior.

"Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor," the outlet shared on Oct. 4. "She was personally targeted and bullied. It's unacceptable."

The statement also revealed that Gabriella and Kanye spoke to one another after he wrapped his Yeezy fashion show, where he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt, a move that Gabriella later called "irresponsible."

"Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed," Vogue's statement continued. "In a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms."

Kanye, 45, also wrote on Instagram that he had a meeting with his "SISTER" Gabriella for two hours on Oct. 4 before they had dinner together. "WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL," the rapper said. "WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT'S NOT OUR OWN."