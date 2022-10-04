Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Choked One of Their Kids During 2016 Plane Flight

Watch : Angelina Jolie Feared for Her Family's Safety After Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is sharing shocking new allegations against her ex-husband.

On Oct. 4, the actress responded to Brad Pitt's lawsuit over the wine company they previously co-owned together. In the cross complaint obtained by E! News, Jolie addressed a 2016 airplane incident that allegedly occurred days before she decided to file for divorce.

According to the countersuit, a dispute on the plane started when Pitt accused the actress of being "too deferential" to their kids. Jolie's team stated in documents that Pitt attempted to get physical with one of their kids after the child came to Jolie's defense.

"When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the countersuit stated. "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other."

The documented continued, "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying."