Love Is Blind Season 3: Meet the Singles Heading Into the Pods

On Oct. 5, Netflix released a first look at the singles looking for romance on season three of Love Is Blind. Check out the new stars here!

The pods are open.

Ahead of the Oct. 19 premiere, Netflix has announced the batch of singles seeking relationships for season three of Love Is Blind. And this crop of contestants have quite the array of careers, as the list boasts a ballet dancer, an aerospace engineer and an ICU nurse practitioner. Impressive, right?

But the real question remains: Can this talented bunch find the one through Netflix's dating experiment? 

Love Is Blind, which filmed its third season in Dallas, presents an unconventional courtship, as singles date and choose someone to marry without ever seeing each other.

Along the way, the engaged pairs will meet face-to-face and test their love outside of the pods. As Netflix puts it, "Will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"

Season two saw two couples—Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, as well as Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson—make it to the altar. However, in August 2022, both couples announced that they were divorcing. (You can find their statements here and here.)

Will the season three couples have more success? We'll find out when Love Is Blind returns later this month.

For a closer look at the season three cast, keep reading:

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Alexa

Age: 27

Occupation: Insurance Agency Owner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Amanda

Age: 31

Occupation: Stylist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Andrew

Age: 30

Occupation: Director of Operations

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Anthony

Age: 33

Occupation: Attorney

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Ashley

Age: 29

Occupation: Chiropractor 

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Bartise

Age: 27

Occupation: Senior Analyst

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Brannigan

Age: 35

Occupation: Critical Care Nurse

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Brennon

Age: 32

Occupation: Water Treatment Engineer

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Charita

Age: 35

Occupation: Makeup Artist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Chelsey

Age: 27

Occupation: Customer Success Manager

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Cole

Age: 27

Occupation: Realtor

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Colleen

Age: 26

Occupation: Ballet Dancer and Digital PR Strategist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Dakota

Age: 29

Occupation: Aerospace Engineer

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Dale

Age: 32

Occupation: Cybersecurity Student

Ser Baffo/Netflix
DaVonté

Age: 29

Occupation: Fitness Development Coach

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Jessica

Age: 30

Occupation: Senior Event Producer

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Julian

Age: 34

Occupation: Managing Director of Operations

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Kalekia

Age: 31

Occupation: ICU Nurse Practitioner

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Kimberlee

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher and Coach

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Loren

Age: 36

Occupation: Medical Device Rep

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Matt

Age: 28

Occupation: Private Charter Sales Executive

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Nancy

Age: 32

Occupation: Real Estate Investor

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Raven

Age: 29

Occupation: Pilates Instructor

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Nash

Age: 34

Occupation: Realtor

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Sikiru "SK"

Age: 34

Occupation: Data Engineer

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Simmer

Age: 27

Occupation: Director of Marketing Technology

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Tony

Age: 34

Occupation: Medical Device Sales Rep

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Valerie

Age: 35

Occupation: Dermatologist

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Zach

Age: 29

Occupation: Med School and Interior Quality Control Manager 

Ser Baffo/Netflix
Zanab

Age: 32

Occupation: Realtor

