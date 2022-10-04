Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Cory Hardrict Divorce

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry shared a little insight into her life just days before filing for divorce.

On Oct. 4, the actress announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict had split after 14 years of marriage, writing on Instagram, "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

Though she did not give a reason to the split in her statement, Tia did speak about the importance of focusing on herself during Variety's Power of Women red carpet on Sept. 29.

"It's self-love," she told Access' Zuri Hall, when asked about her "glowing" appearance. "I'm really, really just focusing on setting boundaries."

Reflecting on how she handles boundaries, the Sister Sister star confessed, "I'm in my forties and I'm just now learning."

And what message does Tia want other women to know? "All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now," she expressed. "It's really given me peace and joy."