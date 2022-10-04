Kristen Stewart's Edgy New Haircut Is the Perfect Mix Between a Mullet and Pixie

Watch : Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Forget the French girl trend, Kristen Stewart just brought grunge to Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show.

The actress most certainly stole the spotlight while attending the luxury label's spring/summer 2023 runway presentation on Oct. 4, as she debuted an edgy hairstyle that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.

If anything, Kristen's daring new 'do was reminiscent of her Joan Jett character in the 2010 drama, The Runways. The A-lister's fresh cut featured choppy layers in the front that flared out into mini spikes, while the back—which was cut in a true mullet style—included longer strands that curled along her neckline.

As if that wasn't head-turning enough, the 32-year-old also opted for baby bangs that looked similar to Winona Ryder's iconic 'do in Beetlejuice.

Kristen's hauntingly cool hairstyle was complemented by her equally punk outfit, in which she wore a black-and-white striped long-sleeve with a coordinated tweed miniskirt and combat boots.