You Won't Believe How Many Hours of DAHMER Have Been Viewed

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

This news will leave you Dahm-founded.

Netflix announced a series of metrics Oct. 4 which showed that DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become one of the streamer's most successful original series of all time. The show, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and stars Evan Peters as the titular serial killer, has been streamed for over 496 million hours, becoming the ninth most popular Netflix show after just 12 days on the service. The show, which debuted Sept. 21, also became the second most-watched English-language series in a week, only coming behind Stranger Things season four.

Plus, Netflix revealed that all of this viewing means 56 million households have watched the series so far. That's a whole lot of people watching Peters' recreation of Jeffrey Dahmer's killing spree, in which he murdered and dismembered nearly 20 men in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area between 1978 and 1991. Niecy Nash-Betts, Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford also star in the series.

But not everybody is a fan of DAHMER. Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, called Netflix out for not telling her about the series, which depicts her brother Errol's killing and her subsequent testimony.