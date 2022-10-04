Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Attorneys Amid Relationship Rumors

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage may be headed for a serious time out.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and supermodel have each retained New York based divorce attorneys, according to an E! News source.
"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source shared. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."
The couple, who shares two children including Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, have been married since 2009. And while the pair has faced headlines surrounding their marriage in recent weeks, a source said, "It's surprising to friends they have taken it this far."
Last month, Gisele spoke abut wanting Tom to step away from the NFL for good. "I have my concerns," she explained to Elle Sept. 13. "This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."
Her remarks on Tom's career come just months after he announced his retirement from the sport, before walking it back.
In February, the quarterback—who is also Dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—announced that he was retiring from football to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
However, just a month later, Tom confirmed he would be returning to the game for his 23rd season.
In her Elle interview, Gisele reflected on life as an NFL wife and the sacrifices she has made to make their relationship work.
"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she shared. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."
But as the kids get older, Gisele shared that she wants to focus on her dreams. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said. "Now it's going to be my turn."
Despite a supportive tweet on Sept. 11, Gisele has yet to attend one of Tom's games in person this season.
Earlier this summer, the Super Bowl Champion spoke to E! News and shared a glimpse into how his wife supports him away from the football field.
"When I'm happy and doing the things I love, she's happy," Tom told Daily Pop on June 16. "I think football is a big commitment, that's the most challenging part...It's a big commitment for her. She takes a lot on for our family and she does an unbelievable job of prioritizing our kids and making sure all their needs are met. It really allows me to go out and do what I love do."
Page Six was first to report the news.