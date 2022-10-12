Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Deals on Holiday Gifts: Peloton, Swarovski & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In the mood to get ahead on holiday shopping? Take advantage of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals to stock up on all the gifts you plan to give during the holiday season.
Whether you're shopping for someone beauty and fashion obsessed or kitchen and cooking crazy, this guide to the best holiday gifts to give come at some equally superior sale prices. Some of our favorites include a 15% off the original Peloton bike, an Instant Pot cold brew maker and Hydro Flask water bottles for less than $40. Basically, Amazon has something to give to everyone at unbeatable prices.
Continue reading to check out our picks from the countless Prime Early Access Sale deals that would make great holiday gifts this year.
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
The Beats Studio Buds come in five colors and features up to eight hours of listening time, active noise cancelling and supports spatial audio for immersive sound. It's originally $150, but it's on sale during Prime Day for $100.
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22-inch HD Touchscreen
This Peloton indoor stationary bike is a total workout game changer, and it's currently on sale for over $200 off its original price. One Amazon review describes the bike as "first class all the way." If you want in on the transformative workout experience, add it to your cart for its sale price today. For more gifting options, Peloton accessories and apparel are 25% off too!
Taylor Swoden Sandwich Maker 3 In 1
The three-in-one Taylor Swoden Sandwich Maker seriously does it all, from waffles to grilled cheeses. During Amazon Prime Day, you can get this on sale for $30.
Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Dots 10' x 10'
Big Blanket Co. makes extra, extra large blankets that are 10' x 10'. They are super soft, cozy, and can pretty much fit the whole family. Perfect for snuggling! During Amazon Prime Day, you can get it on sale for $127.
Electric Jar Opener, Restaurant Automatic Jar Opener
This electric jar opener was made for seniors with arthritis, hand pain or low grip strength. Numerous Amazon shoppers have given this handy tool as gifts and were well received. During Prime Day, you can get it on sale for $19.
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag
The super chic Joy shoulder bag by JW PEI comes in 14 colors including classics like white, brown and black, as well as bold and bright colors like lime green, peacock blue and chili. During Prime Day, you can snag this for $72.
Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set - 6 Pieces
Beauty sets make excellent holiday gifts. During Prime Day, you can get this matte liquid lipstick set, with over 30,000 five-star reviews, for $10. According to reviews, the quality is impressive. One wrote, "I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and had to try it! The reviews are right. For some reason, this lipstick is better than $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out. No smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!"
Instant Pot Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker
With this Instant Pot Instant Cold Brew Coffee Maker, you can brew and store your very own cold brew with your favorite ground coffee and customize the brew strength to your liking. On sale for $80, you can use the Cold Brew Coffee Maker to brew tea, as well.
Amazon Basics Fuzzy Faux Fur Sherpa Throw Blanket
The perfect holiday gift is something the combines style with comfort and warmth, especially as colder weather approaches. This Amazon Basics Fuzzy Fur Sherpa Throw Blanket comes in different prints and colors to choose from, all of them so soft that you just might want to gift one to yourself.
DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker
This DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bit Maker makes four egg bites or breakfast sandwiches, so it's perfect for a breakfast lover- or any time of day you're in the mood for eggs, we don't make the breakfast food rules. This easy and fun kitchen appliance is currently on sale for $24.
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace And Earrings Jewelry Collection
If you're on the hunt to give a shimmering gift to someone special, these crystal earrings from Swarovski is an impeccable choice. You can snag this stunning pair of earrings for $64 instead of $115.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
The beloved Hydro Flask water bottle is currently on sale for $38 instead of the usual $55. There are nine available colors and according to the 34,877 five-star reviews, you can't go wrong with giving this water bottle as a gift.
