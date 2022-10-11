Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Best Home, Kitchen & Tech Deals From Vitamix, Cuisinart, Beats & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
On the hunt for some incredible deals on home decor, furniture, tech and more? Look no further, because Amazon has got you covered.
There are thousands of items on sale over the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you don't know where to start, don't worry! We've done the digging for you and found some phenomenal deals on products for home, kitchen, lawn and garden, electronics and more.
Check out our comprehensive roundup of the best home and tech deals that the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has to offer.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Home, Kitchen & Tech Deals
Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set, Pots, Pans and Utensils - 15-Piece Set
In the market for new cookware? This 15 piece set has over 48,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers say they're non-stick, easy to clean and a great value for the price. It's the perfect starter set for anyone moving to their first apartment. Best part is, it's on sale today for $37. Incredible value!
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1, 2-quart Mini Air Fryer
This mini air fryer from Instant Pot is perfect for compact kitchen spaces. You can use this to air fry, broil, roast or reheat. It also has one-touch smart programing that allows you to easily cook wings, roasted veggies, potatoes, cookies and more with just one touch. This air fryer typically goes for $60, but it's on sale today for $50.
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2
This baking mat from Amazon Basics has over 96,000 five-star reviews. It's such a good buy, it has many shoppers wondering why it took them so long to buy it.
In fact, one wrote, "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven. From oven pizzas, cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the non stick surface, that they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It's also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean."
Right now, you can snag a pack of two for just $7.
Vitamix 5200 Blender
Amazon has an amazing Prime Day deal on the Vitamix 5200 Blender that one shopper says is "not a blender, it's our way of life." It's powerful, durable and smoothies actually come out super smooth. It's a great investment, and it's on sale today for $480.
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device
Amazon's Fire TV Stick has all the entertainment you could ever need. You can use this to stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and so on. You also have access to over 200,000 free movies and shows, you can watch live TV, and even listen to music. It's super easy to use and set up, and this latest version is said to be 50% more powerful than the last, for faster streaming.
It has over 300,000 five-star reviews and it's on sale today for just $20.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inches
A 55-inch TV for under $400 is an amazing deal anywhere, and this deal from Amazon is almost too good to be true. One recent reviewer said they were so impressed with the quality, they ordered a second one. Others love how the Amazon Fire TV has pretty much all the features of higher priced TVs for a lower price. It's originally $520, but is on sale today for $360.
Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes with Oval Grommets
These bestselling storage bins from Amazon Basics are a must-have to keep you home tidy and organized. The Fabric Storage Bins are functional while also looking minimalistic and neat, and today, a set of six can be yours for $19.
Christopher Knight Home Fern Modern Tufted Glam Accent Chair
If the word "glam" falls into the list of words that describe your home decor style, there's no reason why this Christopher Knight Home Fern Modern Tufted Glam Accent Chair shouldn't be in your abode. The plush velvet chair accented with gold is the perfect furniture item to spice up any room.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Videos on Instagram and Twitter tell us one thing- air fryers are the kitchen appliance that make the seemingly impossible, possible. From French toast sticks to crispy vegetables, you can whip up just about anything in an air fryer. This Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is currently on sale for $85.
Cuisinart C55-7PCE Ceramic Coated Cutlery Set with Color End Caps & Acrylic Stand
This high-quality Cuisinart Ceramic Coated Cutlery Set is on sale for $40. Plus, it comes with a sleek acrylic stand to stay organized on your kitchen countertops.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
At this point, headphones are just as much of an accessory as jewelry is. These Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are not only superb in terms of sound quality and noise cancellation, but also incredibly stylish. Going for a little over 50% off the original $350 price tag, you can't go wrong with adding a pair of these headphones to your cart.
