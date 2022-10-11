Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Fashion Deals Under $50 You'll Want to Add to Cart ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you somehow haven't heard the news yet, Amazon Prime Day is making a comeback today—but don't wait long, the deals are only lasting until tomorrow!
At the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, you can shop dresses, undergarments, accessories and more for some standout prices. Whether you're looking for wardrobe basics to add to your fall collection or looking for a specific trend from The Drop, you're bound to find something to add to your cart.
There are a lot (and we mean A LOT!) of cute styles on sale right now. We've rounded up some of the best fashion deals under $50 that we could find.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Can't go wrong with a classic pair of denim shorts, especially when they're Levi's. Plus, you can snag a pair for $40 today!
New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker
"The people love these shoes," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Judging from the other rave reviews, that statement isn't wrong. Shoppers love how comfortable these New Balance sneakers are and the shoes themselves have a cool retro-inspired look. Right now, you can get it on sale for $52.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
This stylish tote from The Drop is just the accessory you need to elevate your outfit. It comes in multiple colors including black, ivory and red, and it's on sale today for $28.
Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket (Standard and Plus)
A classic denim jacket is a must-have for every wardrobe. They're just so versatile and be worn all year long. Right now, you can score the Levi's Original Trucker Jacket for $46 during Prime Day.
The Drop Women's Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress
This ribbed sweater tank dress from The Drop is sexy, sleek and comes in several colors. Sizes range from XX-small to 5X. Today, you can add this cute tank dress to your closet for $42.
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress
This Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress should be a staple in your closet. The simple silhouette can be layered with a chunky knit sweater for a day at the office or paired with heeled boots and a chic jacket for a night out. Priced right now at $25, this versatile maxi dress is a total steal.
Daily Ritual Women's Ultra-Soft Jacquard Crewneck Pullover Sweater
It's sweater season, and this ultra-soft crewneck from Amazon is currently on sale in select prints and sizes for under $25. It's comfortable and comes in a variety of prints, so you can stay stylish without skimping out on quality.
Floerns Women's Printed Two Piece Short Sleeve Sleepwear Long Pants Silk Pajamas Set
Something about wearing a matching pajama set just makes me feel like my life is a bit more put together. This Floerns Women's Printed Two Piece Short Sleeve Sleepwear set is comfy as it is cute, and it's currently on sale for $tktk.
DOBREVA Women's Push Up Bra
The DOBREVA Women's Push Up Bra has been dubbed the "most. comfortable. bra. ever." according to its reviews. The wireless, padded and underwire-less bralette is supportive and flattering, and on sale for $21.
Floerns Women's Long Sleeve Slim Fit Turtleneck Basic T-Shirt
If there's one thing to stock up on this Prime Day, it's winter basics. This long sleeve turtleneck from Floerns comes in a variety of prints and colors, making it an ideal basic garment to add to your wardrobe. Pair the fitted turtleneck with your favorite pair of denim for a casual vibe or elevate the look with a maxi skirt and heeled boots for a classy fall going out fit.
The Drop Women's Brielle Contrast Stitched Cropped Tank
Who doesn't love a good tank? Add this contrast stitched cropped tank from The Drop to your cart and save it for your lazy loungewear days or for more casual outings.
IDIFU Women's Fashion Ankle Boots
Every fall wardrobe requires a staple black boot. This pair from Amazon has the perfect heel length for maximum comfort along with a simple zipper so it can be paired with just about any outfit.
SweatyRocks Women's Casual Denim Pants
If you once swore to yourself you'd never wear bell bottom flared jeans again, think again, because they are back in style. To keep up with the trend, check out these denim pants currently on sale for $30.
The Drop Women's Marina Faux Fur Cottage Slipper
Get cozy this season with this fuzzy slipper from The Drop. With hundreds of ratings and almost five stars, this slipper comes in a variety of different colors so that you can lounge at home in comfort and style.
