15 Nordstrom Rack Fall Shoes Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're well into fall and spooky season, and with that comes throwing our flip flops to the back of our closets in favor of boots, sneakers, loafers, and cozy slippers. This season, you'll see classic fall shoes like tall boots, combat boots, and booties, but you'll also see trendy styles everywhere like platform loafers and balletcore-inspired styles.
If you feel like your fall shoe collection needs an update, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. We found 15 fashionable, on-trend styles that are perfect for fall and under $50 now.
From cozy Uggs to trending Adidas and Calvin Klein styles, you're going to want to get your hands on these shoes that will complete all of your fashion-forward 'fits this fall.
Ugg Keegan Slide Slipper
We're always a fan of a cozy pair of Uggs for fall, but we love them even more when they're on sale. These trending slippers are 33% off now on Nordstrom Rack, and they come in chestnut and quartz.
Wild Diva Lounge Presley Platform Boot
You're going to see platform boots like these ones everywhere this fall and winter. These ones are 43% off, and they come in all black and this chic white color.
Jeffrey Campbell Platform Lug Sole Chelsea Rain Boot
A chelsea rain boot is a fashionable way to stay practical in fall and winter. These ones are 38% off, and they come in three colors.
Hoxtonn Lug Sole Platform Loafer
Platform loafers are one of fall's biggest trends this year. These ones from Nordstrom Rack are 21% off now.
Adidas Duramo Athletic Sneaker
We love a healthy girl fall, and these adorable athletic sneakers will make you want to get out and do your hot girl walks all season long. These Adidas sneakers are 42% off and come in eight colors.
Mia Tauren Lug Sole Combat Boot
We love these tan combat boots for seasons to come, and they're 37% off now. They come in three other chic colors.
Calvin Klein Pointed-Toe Flat
Another huge trend for fall? Balletcore. These Calvin Klein ballet flats are the definition of chic, and they're 58% off now.
Mia Mckinley Sock Bootie
Fashionable and sassy, these sock booties are 28% off. They come in five colors, including this chic black, fun animal prints, and a red to make a statement.
Adidas Run 70s Sneaker
Classic Adidas styles are trending for fall, so we think these will be one of your go-to styles this season. The best part? They're on sale now.
Naja Bootie
If you need a go-to bootie for fall and winter, these are for you. They look so expensive, but they're just $50.
DV by Dolce Vita Thunder Chelsea Platform Lug Sole Rain Boot
These rain boots are cute and practical. They come in five colors, including black if you need a pair that matches with everything.
Adidas Hoops 3.0 Sneaker
We all need a good go-to white sneaker in our closet, especially for fall dressing, and this style is on sale now.
Mia Lesley Lace Up Combat Boot
Tall combat boots are so cute, and these ones are 37% off now.
BP Milli Platform Block Heel Bootie
We love these retro booties. They're on sale now for 28% off, and they also come in black.
Union Bay Kiwi Lace-Up Faux Leather Lug Platform Boot
Elevate your classic combat boot with this platform style.