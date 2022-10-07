How Netflix's The Midnight Club Differs From the Book, According to Its Stars

Watch : The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series

Much like he did with The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan has made some creative changes for the TV adaption of Christopher Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club.

And the stars of Netflix's latest terror tale, out Oct. 7, are glad he did. Aya Furukawa—who you may recognize from the Baby-Sitters Club reboot—confirmed to E! News that her character Natsuki, Sauriyan Sapkota's character Amesh and Adia's Cheri didn't "actually exist in the original book."

But Aya teased that the new characters weren't the only changes fans of the novel can expect, adding that "the show itself expands so much more outside of the book."

Now, before you get too concerned about this adaptation, Aya assured E! News that Netflix's Midnight Club keeps "the integrity of the stories" at the heart of the novel.

Iman Benson, who plays the central character Ilonka, expressed a similar sentiment. First, she applauded the diversity in Mike's adaptation, telling E! News, "A main difference with Ilonka is that in the book she's described as Polish. And I'm, for sure, not Polish, which I think is a great thing that we have such a diverse cast. We get to show that terminally ill kids look diverse like us."