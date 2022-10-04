Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Why Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Kids Aren’t Allowed to Have Social Media

Watch : Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar has nothing but the best intentions.



The Do Revenge actress recently revealed that she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr., made the decision not to allow their kids Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, access to online platforms.

"Our rules are probably stricter than most," she recently told Yahoo Life's parenting series, So Mini Ways. "Our kids don't have social media. They're allowed to look sometimes when it's our phones. Sometimes, our kids will be like, ‘You guys are the strictest household!' But I say, 'Yes, but everyone still wants to come here!'"

As for how the 45-year-old stressed the dangers of posting to social media? Well, she compared the idea to getting a Paw Patrol tattoo at the age of 5.



"Because at that age, there's nothing better than Paw Patrol," she explained. "And now you're 10 and [13], and you still have these tattoos on your face and it's not even who you are anymore. That's a very hard concept for young kids to grasp."