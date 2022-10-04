Love Is Blind's Iyanna Officially Files for Divorce From Jarrette

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones could not make their love last outside the pods.
Nearly two months after the Love Is Blind stars announced their split, Iyanna officially filed for divorce in Chicago, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
Per the docs, Iyanna filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County on Sept. 23, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She is being represented by attorney Amanda Oliver, while her estranged husband has opted to represent himself.
E! News has reached out to Iyanna's lawyer and Jarrette for comment but has not heard back yet.
Iyanna and Jarrette were two peas in a pod as they navigated their way through season two of Love Is Blind, becoming just one of two couples who made it down the aisle during the season finale. (Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, the other couple who wed during Love Is Blind season two, filed for divorce in August.)
However, just six months after viewers watched Iyanna and Jarrette tie the knot, the couple announced their split in a joint statement.
"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the message, which was shared on their respective Instagram accounts Aug. 17, read. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."
They continued, "We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience."
Iyanna and Jarrette then thanked their Love Is Blind co-stars and Netflix "for this unforgettable opportunity and support."
"Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives," the statement concluded. "This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and more. We don't regret a single thing."