Why Salley Carson Allegedly Made a Bachelor in Paradise Producer Hide in a Trunk for 4 Hours

There's trouble in paradise for former Bachelor contestant Salley Carson.
During Oct. 3's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Salley's luggage mysteriously appeared on the beach—but the robotics consultant herself was nowhere to be found. That meant it was up to Paradise bartender Wells Adams to explain why Salley, who left Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor before it even began to pursue a relationship with her ex-fiancé, didn't show up along with her suitcase.
According to Wells, a Paradise producer previously showed up to Salley's house to escort her to the airport for filming, but she didn't answer the door. Instead, a mysterious man appeared, telling the producer that "Salley ain't here!" before shutting the door in her face.
When the unnamed producer was finally able to get ahold of Salley, she wanted to go talk to her ex-fiancé one more time before hitting the beach. But when the two pulled up to her ex's house, there was a flaw in her plan.
Salley allegedly told the producer, "If he sees you in the car, he's gonna lose his mind. You need to get in the back." But Salley didn't mean the backseat of the car—she meant the trunk.
Despite Salley promising that the conversation would only take "10 minutes," the producer was allegedly left in the trunk of the car for four hours before she emerged tearfully after her ex told Salley he wanted her to go to Mexico.
But, according to Wells, all this didn't matter, since Salley didn't even make her flight anyway. After receiving yet another confusing phone call from her ex, Salley remained at the airport, hoping to make things work with him.
Naturally, the gathered audience of shocked Bachelor in Paradise contestants could barely believe this twisty story. But Wells defended himself, telling them to "talk to the producer if you want to!"
According to the bartender, Salley will be hitting the beach—but no one knows exactly when. Watch the insane story for yourself above, or when Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.