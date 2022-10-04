Is Denise Richards Returning to RHOBH? See the Photo Fans Are Buzzing Over

Watch : Denise Richards Talks Possibility of Returning to RHOBH

This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion has fans excited for the future.

Two years since ending her two-season stint on RHOBH, Denise Richards prompted speculation about a potential return to the Bravo series after sharing a selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke on Oct. 3.

Out for a girls' lunch together, both commemorated the outing by sharing their selfies on Instagram, with Sutton captioning hers, "Love a good catch up #housewives will be housewives. Thanks for the lunch in Malibu."

Denise shared similar words in her post's caption, writing, "Had a fun lunch with you beautiful Ms. Sutton girl. Glad we caught up. Although I think we could have chatted through their dinner shift."

The actress even hinted at another potential RHOBH reunion, stating in her post, "Let's do that slumber party with @garcelle. That will be fun." And Garcelle Beauvais is down for the hangout, as she commented, "I'm in."

While the photo neither confirmed nor denied Denise's return to the Bravo series, several RHOBH ladies shared their excitement over the mini-reunion in the comments section.