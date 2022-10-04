This Summer Fridays Hydration Serum Was a Game-Changer for My Skin

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're ready to get rid of dryness, redness, wrinkles, and fine lines, keep reading. This Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum is my favorite step in my skincare routine right now, and it's all because of the glowing results I've experienced. The best part? This product is light enough that it hydrates my skin without irritating my sensitive complexion or breaking me out. Score!
Since using this product, my dry skin doesn't just feel hydrated, it also feels so soft and visibly glows. I've gotten compliments not just about how clear my skin is, but also how dewy it looks. This product truly gives you the best of both worlds for visible results. I use this serum twice a day as the second step in my morning and nighttime routine. It's also great for hydrating your skin before using facial tools to ensure that they'll glide over your face instead of tugging on your skin.
Star ingredients in this product include glycerin and hyaluronic acid to soften the feel of skin, plus attract and hold water in even the driest of skin. Squalane supports your skin's moisture barrier while colloidal oatmeal, aloe, arnica, and tiger grass diminish the look of redness and nourish the skin. Summer Fridays even did a 4-week consumer study with 34 participants aged 25 to 55 using the serum, and found that 100% of participants said their skin felt more hydrated, 97% said their skin felt more hydrated all day long, and 91% said their skin felt soothed.
With over 29,000 "loves" at Sephora and part of the "Clean at Sephora" edit of products, this is a must-add moisturizer to your skincare routine. Scroll below for glowing skin.
Summer Fridays Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum
Scroll below to see what other customers have experienced using this product.
Here's what customers are saying:
"So worth it! I use this AM&PM everyday and it keeps my dry skin in check! Absolute staple."
"The hype is real. My sensitive and acne-prone skin drinks this up! I use this serum while skin cycling with Adapalene and this is perfect for recovery days!"
"I'm about to buy my 4th bottle! I'm always wary of 1 or 5 star reviews. They seem fake. But this product 100% deserves 5 stars for me. I absolutely love this serum it was the perfect amount of hydration in the morning all summer to keep away any dryness without feeling like my skin was suffocating in heat/humidity."
"Does everything I need! This works as a serum or single layer moisturizer. It is the closest thing to fragrance free I have ever used. Absorbs quickly and no need for makeup primer. In love!"
"Excellent at moisturizing my face. I have Rosacea, very sensitive skin. No breakouts, I use this every night then moisturize and have bought 2 bottles."
"A must in my routine! Amazing! Game changer for my skin! I live in NYC and my skin can never keep up with the changing conditions but this helps keep it more moisturized and balanced."
"Believe the hype! I have super reactive skin (to irritation and acne) and this is a game changer! I have been using it as my morning moisturizer during hotter months and as a serum the majority of the year. I notice a difference when I use this with redness, irritation, and hydration! I will be keeping this in my routine for sure! A PACKAGING TIP ONCE PRODUCT IS LOW: once it gets low, all you have to do is hold it up to light to find out which side the straw of the pump it is resting against and gently hit it against your hand tilted toward that side to get the product to concentrate under the little straw, then pump it out. I have been able to get aaaaalmost every drop out of it once I did that."
"The most hydrating serum I've ever used. I use this under the Jet Lag mask every night and the combination is perfect for aging skin. I'm working on my second bottle and I rarely am impressed enough to repurchase. I usually finish one and look for another. You will see and feel results from this."
"Happily repurchasing. I'm usually ambivalent about hydrating serums but this one is hands down the best I've ever tried. My skin is truly hydrated and so dewy. In love."
"Life Changing! Absolutely obsessed with this. I'm in my 40s and my skin is becoming dryer and dull. Since I've added this to my routine I cannot believe how soft and glowy my skin is! Only one pump goes a long way and I love how well my makeup glides over top. Will definitely buy again and again."