Jesse Williams Granted Visitation With Kids During New York Broadway Run

Watch : Jesse Williams Is Here for a Jackson & April Grey's Anatomy Spin-off

Jesse Williams' latest legal request has been granted amid a public custody battle with his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Grey's Anatomy star was awarded his requested custodial visits with his children Sadie, 8, and Maceo, 7, while he temporarily moves from Los Angeles to New York this fall for his role in Broadway's Take Me Out.

Although Aryn, a real estate agent, previously argued against Jesse's visitation request, the court ruled that their kids can visit the actor on the East Coast during specific days in October, November and December.

A judge also ordered Sept. 30 that the pair—who split in April 2017 after five years of marriage—participate in 10 sessions of co-parenting counseling. According to court documents, counseling fees shall be equally split by the parties. Additionally, Jesse has been ordered to make the first appointment no later than Oct. 31.