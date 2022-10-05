Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger Slams Cheating Rumors

Watch : RHOP's Karen Huger SHUTS DOWN Cheating Rumors

The Grande Dame and her man are doing just fine.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is putting cheating rumors to rest after her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett alleged in the show's latest trailer that "Karen was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't Ray," a.k.a. her husband of more than 25 years.

"First of all, let's stress the word rumor," Karen exclusively told E! News. "It's rumors and I don't have time for rumors. I'm focused on my family. Everyone knows I'm family-oriented and I'm into my business."

Karen added that while "initially I was saddened to hear Candiace say that," they were eventually able to make up while filming RHOP's upcoming seventh season.

"Candiace came back strong and I want viewers to really pay attention to that, because that propelled us to a better place," Karen explained. "But I don't listen to rumors. Rumors swirl around me every five minutes. I'm about the business, I'm about family and I'm about just being happy and having fun and that's what I set out to do this season."