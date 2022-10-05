Exclusive

Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger Slams Cheating Rumors

Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger isn't bothered by rumors she was sneaking around with another man. Hear the Grande Dame shoot down the allegations and give an update on her marriage.

The Grande Dame and her man are doing just fine.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is putting cheating rumors to rest after her co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett alleged in the show's latest trailer that "Karen was sneaking out of town with someone that wasn't Ray," a.k.a. her husband of more than 25 years.

"First of all, let's stress the word rumor," Karen exclusively told E! News. "It's rumors and I don't have time for rumors. I'm focused on my family. Everyone knows I'm family-oriented and I'm into my business."

Karen added that while "initially I was saddened to hear Candiace say that," they were eventually able to make up while filming RHOP's upcoming seventh season.

"Candiace came back strong and I want viewers to really pay attention to that, because that propelled us to a better place," Karen explained. "But I don't listen to rumors. Rumors swirl around me every five minutes. I'm about the business, I'm about family and I'm about just being happy and having fun and that's what I set out to do this season."

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Cast Photos

And according to Karen, her and Ray's relationship is stronger than ever.

"The institution is alive and well and Mr. Huger is a handful!" she shared. "I am a working it out with my boo, but that's what we do."

Karen isn't the only Potomac star at the center of cheating rumors. The RHOP season seven trailer teased Candiace's husband Chris Bassett sending Ashley Darby DMs in the middle of the night.

Karen told E! matter-of-factly when asked about the messages, "We've all known Chris to DM, that's just Chris' thing."

One couple who won't make it through this season is Ashley and ex-husband Michael Darby, who announced their divorce in April. Karen said she's supporting her co-star through her split.

"My thing is to be there for Ashley," Karen shared. "Divorce is not easy, I've been through one myself so I actually am rooting for reconciliation always if it can happen. But if not, I want her to be happy and I'll be there for her and her sons to support her. Happiness is all that matters."

Check out more scoop from Karen in the exclusive video above.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

