QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran, Clinique & More Fan Favorites From $22

From Clinique Black Honey Lipstick to Sunday Riley serums, these are the 11 makeup must-haves we're shopping from this year's QVC Beauty Awards.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 05, 2022 6:18 PMTags
This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The annual customer's choice QVC Beauty Awards returned this week, and this year's fan favorites are some of the best ones yet. From the Clinique Almost Lipstick that TikTok made famous to Josie Maran body butters that keep skin soft and supple throughout the winter, it's obvious that QVC shoppers have thought of it all. 

So, where to start shopping for yourself? Don't worry! We're on it. We scoured the list of beauty award winners and selected some of our favorites, from serums to self-tanner and beyond. Best of all, some are even on sale. (Hey, it's never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping.) Whether you're looking to be inspired or just want reassurance that your favorites are your faves for a reason, we've compiled a list of highlights we think you'll go for as much as we do.

Scroll on for 11 of the winners we're shopping from this year's annual QVC Beauty Awards.

Get This Must-Have Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Foundation Stick & Brush Set For Just $39

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Piece Collector's Set

This special-edition Tarte mascara set includes four unique mascaras with festive packaging to match. It makes a great mini gift for any beauty lover — and it's on sale, too.

$47
$39
QVC

Cleo & Coco Charcoal Deodorant Duo

"Formulated with activated charcoal, magnesium-rich bentonite clay, and plant powders," this set of deodorants from Cleo & Coco offers clean, clear protection in four fresh scents.

$30
QVC

Clinique Almost Lipstick - Black Honey

TikTok's beloved Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is back in stock, and you don't want to be the only one without this effortlessly sultry look for fall.

$22
QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Trio

This luxe set of Peter Thomas Roth masks includes one each of the 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, and Irish Moor Mud Mask for the ultimate pampering experience from home.

$158
QVC

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum

The famed CEO Brightening Serum from Sunday Riley includes 15% Vitamin C. According to the brand, it exfoliates (helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles) and brightens, making "dull skin appear more radiant." What's not to love?

$85
QVC

Tatcha Serum Stick & Touch-Up Balm

The multipurpose Tatcha Serum Stick hydrates, moisturizes, and can be used anywhere. No wonder it's a QVC Fan Favorite this year.

$48
QVC

bareMinerals Original Foundation Duo with Brush

Available in 20 specially formulated shades, the bareMinerals Original Foundation Duo with Brush is a bundle that offers a smooth, bright, poreless look for almost everyone (per the brand).

$102
$39
QVC

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Body Butter 8 oz. and Travel Size

This "velvety, lightweight, and hydrating" Josie Maran Body Butter Set includes a full size and travel size of its ultra-nourishing formula.

$36
QVC

St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Duo with Mitts

The St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Duo with Mitts makes it easy to keep a sun-kissed glow throughout the year. Also, QVC has it bundled exclusively at a price that's far below what you'd pay for each item separately.

$103
$60
QVC

MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Duo

This versatile MAC Lipstick Duo includes one matte finish lipstick and one satin finish lipstick, each in a fabulous berry shade.

$25
QVC

L'Occitane Almond Favorites Hand and Body 3-Piece Set

This L'Occitane Almond Favorites Trio is rich, irresistible, and best of all? On sale.

$100
$70
QVC

