QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran, Clinique & More Fan Favorites From $22

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The annual customer's choice QVC Beauty Awards returned this week, and this year's fan favorites are some of the best ones yet. From the Clinique Almost Lipstick that TikTok made famous to Josie Maran body butters that keep skin soft and supple throughout the winter, it's obvious that QVC shoppers have thought of it all.

So, where to start shopping for yourself? Don't worry! We're on it. We scoured the list of beauty award winners and selected some of our favorites, from serums to self-tanner and beyond. Best of all, some are even on sale. (Hey, it's never too early to get a jump on holiday shopping.) Whether you're looking to be inspired or just want reassurance that your favorites are your faves for a reason, we've compiled a list of highlights we think you'll go for as much as we do.

Scroll on for 11 of the winners we're shopping from this year's annual QVC Beauty Awards.