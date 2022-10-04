This Trailer Is Your Invite to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel's Shotgun Wedding

While Jennifer Lopez is married to Ben Affleck and Josh Duhamel recently wed Audra Mari, the stars play a bride and groom whose wedding takes an unexpected turn in their movie Shotgun Wedding.

Sure Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding may have been a fairy tale, but not all brides can say the same of their big day.

And, as it turns out, sometimes J.Lo can't either.

In the first trailer for her latest rom-com Shotgun Wedding, Lopez's Darcy and Josh Duhamel's Tom are set to say "I do" during a picture-perfect destination wedding. But once the planning, the families and the feelings of cold feet get involved, the festivities quickly become the something blue no one asked for.

As Lopez says in the Oct. 4 clip, "Something doesn't feel right."

Oh yeah, and did we mention there's a hostage situation? Now, Darcy and Tom's vows include in sickness and in health—and through grenades and through potential killers.

Lopez and Duhamel—who replaced Armie Hammer in the flick—aren't the only big names who have us eager to RSVP. The cast also includes Jennifer CoolidgeLenny KravitzCheech MarinD'Arcy CardenSonia Braga and Desmin Borges

And, thankfully for these stars, their offscreen love stories are a bit more tame than what we'll see on screen. While Lopez married Affleck this summer—first in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July and then again in a bigger Georgia wedding—Duhamel exchanged vows with Miss World America Audra Mari last month.

"I knew that she was the one early on," the Las Vegas alum told E! News in September. "We're perfect for each other. She's an amazing girl. She keeps me grounded. She keeps it real. We're from the same home state and love lake life. We spend a lot of time on the lake together."

While we wait for Shotgun Wedding to hit Prime Video Jan. 27, take a look back at all of J.Lo's iconic rom-coms.

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
WORST: What to Expect When You're Expecting

Love Interest: Rodrigo Santoro
When it comes to J. Lo's screen time in this 2012 ensemble, our thoughts can be summed up with a song from The Greatest Showman: Never enough, never, never!

Shutterstock
Shall We Dance?

Love Interest: Dance!
Interestingly enough, Lopez is not the romantic leading lady in this 2005 film, her relationship with Richard Gere as his dance instructor remaining surprisingly platonic and serving as a catalysis to strengthen his relationship with his wife, played by Susan Sarandon. Nice in concept, but unfortunately lowers its placement in this ranking. Shall we move on?

Phillip Caruso/Columbia/Revolution/Kobal/Shutterstock
Gigli

Love Interest: Ben Affleck
Listen, it would be far too easy to just say this 2003 rom-com starring the world's most famous couple—Bennifer forever!—is one of the genre's worst. It is an essential piece of pop culture history, a relic of a moment in celebrity culture that should be preserved but not revered. (Midnight Run, Scent of a Woman and Meet Joe Black director Martin Brest never helmed a movie again after this and Lopez's already minimal screen time opposite Affleck in Jersey Girl was halved the following year.)

"I lost my sense of self, questioned if I belonged in this business, thought maybe I did suck at everything," Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2017 of the dismal media coverage at that time, that included her split from then-fiancé Affleck. "And my relationship self-destructed in front of the entire world. It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again."

But we argue that the J.Lo of today—and Bennifer 2.0—wouldn't be as strong without the Gigli experience. 

Escape Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Backup Plan

Love Interest: Alex O'Loughlin
Sigh, this 2012 outing—about a woman who meets the perfect guy on the same day she's set to undergo artificial insemination, a scrapped line from Alanis Morissette's "Ironic"—is totally fine, quite adorable, actually, but also completely forgettable. Like, does it ever come up in conversation when discussing Lopez's career? Exactly.

STX Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS
Second Act

Love Interest: Milo Ventimiglia
This 2018 movie, which co-starred Vanessa Hudgens and Lopez's BFF Leah Remini, was, rightfully, overshadowed by the star's electrifying turn in Hustlers. (Shame on you still for that snub, Oscars!) But the focus being on a woman's relationship with herself, her career and her self-worth and not her romantic relationship, which was secondary and complementary, was a welcome change. (But spoiler alert: We guessed the big twist that Hudgens' character was the daughter Lopez's Maya gave up for adoption from the moment we heard the High School Musical star was cast!)

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock
Maid in Manhattan

Love Interest: Ralph Fiennes
Who knew Lopez would have such sparks with Lord Voldemort? While the plot of this 2002 movie would likely not fly today, it is irresistible, pretty darn charming and baby Tyler Posey belongs in the pantheon of great rom-com children, along with Sleepless in Seattle's Jeremiah and Sam in Love Actually. Plus: Stuffy Stanley Tucci sighting!

Universal Pictures
Marry Me

Love Interest(s): Owen Wilson and Maluma
The only way to make a J.Lo-fronted rom-com even more irresistible is to add a soundtrack filled with original songs, including a ballad that has been stuck in our heads since the first trailer dropped. We went in to this pop star-spontaneously-married-an-everyman-concertgoer expecting bops, but we were blown away by the effortless chemistry between Lopez and Wilson, the movie star version of high-low fashion. Add in an adorable grand romantic gesture, a cute kid who is, of course, wise beyond her years and Sarah Silverman as the wacky sidekick and we are ready to put a ring on it.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Monster-in-Law

Love Interest: Michael Vartan
Sure, sure, sure, the Alias star is technically Lopez's romantic partner in this vastly underrated (we said what we said!) 2005 movie. But it is her back-and-forth with Jane Fonda as his overbearing and disapproving mom that really shines. (P.S. Did you know this marked Fonda's first big screen role since Stanley & Iris in 1990?) Come on, no one continues channel surfing once they see Monster-in-Law is on TV. No one!

Columbia/Intermedia/Pacifica/Kobal/Shutterstock
BEST: The Wedding Planner

Love Interest: Matthew McConaughey
Is it wild to think that Lopez could ever be a woman that is always the planner, never the bride? Of course. And is it hilarious that Grey's Anatomy star Justin Chambers spent the entire movie with that Italian accent? Sì! And is it slightly alarming that McConaughey's Dr. Steve Edison preaches that brown M&Ms are okay to eat because "they have less artificial coloring, because chocolate's already brown"? Duh. And yet, there we were (and still are) tossing all of the other morsels of deliciousness away after seeing this 2001 gem. Yes, even the green ones. (Are we canceled now?)

The Wedding Planner is one of the ultimate lazy weekend movies, with undeniable chemistry between its leads and a swoonworthy final scene. Add in an assist from rom-com hall-of-fame BFF Judy Greer, and you have yourself an exquisite and timeless classic. 

