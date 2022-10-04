Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Country music has lost a star.

Loretta Lynn, the country music singer whose hit song "Coal Miner's Daughter" was turned into a movie, has died, her rep confirmed to E! News. She was 90.

In a statement shared online, Lynn's family said she "passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4th, in her sleep" at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The family has asked for privacy as they continue to grieve and said they will announce plans for a memorial at a later time.

Lynn, born Loretta Webb, was the second of eight children and grew up in a log cabin with her family in Kentucky. The early years of her life revolved around the coal mine and the church, which is where she learned how to sing.

Lynn's 1970 hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter," was written as an ode to her late father Melvin Webb, who passed away from black lung disease in 1959. The song became her first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 83. Over the course of her 60-year career, the three-time Grammy winner spawned several hit songs, including "Don't Come Home a Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" and "Fist City."