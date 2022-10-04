Proof Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is Following in the Quarterback's Footsteps

From passing footballs to passing down the love of the game.
Tom Brady recently revealed that his son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, is playing high school football. And, of course, no. 12 is his no. 1 fan.
"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback—who also has son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen—said on the Oct. 3. episode of Sirius XM's podcast Let's Go!. "So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially team sports. I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect."
And Brady can't believe how quickly Jack—now 15—has grown. "I could never imagine he'd be in high school. I never imagined him playing football," he said. "So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me."
While being the son of a seven-time Super Bowl champ could come with pressure, Brady made it clear he only cares if Jack has a good time.
"I don't give a s--t how well he does," he noted. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age. I remember being in high school myself. I loved being out there with my teammates, having pancake breakfasts on Saturdays. He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us. So, it's really a treat, as all parents know, watching their kids play."
Although, Brady said Jack is pretty good at the game.
"He's a grinder, and he's a very good athlete—great hand-eye coordination," he added. "He actually moves better than I did at his age. Like I said though, the point of sports to me, certainly in high school age, is to just enjoy it and do it with your friends and it'll get more serious as you get older."
As for the position Jack plays, Brady said the teen is a free safety but also plays quarterback. So if he ever wants some advice on a play, he can always turn to dad.
"I love watching him play quarterback ‘cause I think there's very few things in life that I could probably help him with," Brady said. "I don't have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. But I can definitely help him at quarterback."
And ultimately, Brady said playing sports can teach lessons not only about the game itself but also about the game of life.
"It's really great as a parent to see your kids joyful," he said. "That's what we all hope for our kids. You know, you want to provide them the experience that they can to grow, and to grow into their adolescence, and to deal with adversities, and deal with wins and losses in life—not just in sports but on a test and with their friendships. That's the most important thing I see is dealing with their friends, and dealing with accountability and responsibility, and learning to overcome challenges, and dealing with failures, and dealing with successes, and all those things youth sports really teaches us all."