"Saddened" Try Guys Break Down Full Timeline of Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal

The Try Guys are trying to move on without Ned Fulmer.
On Oct. 3, the remaining members of the comedy group—Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger—spoke out about the recent scandal that led to Ned's exit. In a YouTube video titled "what happened," the content creators explained that they wanted to share a "timeline of what's transpired and some transparency into our decision" to remove the 35-year-old from the company they founded together after discovering that he had a relationship with another employee.
"On Labor Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior," Keith began. "We reached out to check on that employee. Ned confirmed the reports."
According to the group, Ned—who is married with two children to interior designer Ariel Fulmer—also confirmed that the relationship with the employee "had been going on for some time, which was was obviously very shocking to us." The news sparked their company, 2nd Try LLC, to launch a three-week investigation into Ned's actions, with the comedian immediately removed from his position as well as any content that would be released during the process.
"We were acutely aware of just how contrary this was the values of the company we've built and those of everyone who works here," Eugene noted. "This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are. It's not what we stand for."
After a review, Ned was found to have "engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team," Keith said. "We knew that we could not move forward with him. So on Friday, September 16, the three of us signed written consent of the members of the 2nd Try LLC approving the removal of Ned as a manager and employee."
Eleven days later, when the Try Guys publicly announced that they had parted ways with Ned, he released his own statement reading, "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."
The Try Guys said in their new video that they were "incredibly shocked and deeply hurt" by how things played out, with Zach saying, "We feel saddened not just personally, but on behalf of our staff and our fans who believed in us. I don't know that we'll ever be able to fully articulate the pain."
Moving forward, Ned will be edited out of footage that the group had shot prior to his exit, according to the Try Guys. The group also said that they have also deemed several videos as "fully unrelease-able" due to Ned's involvement in them.
"That's a decision that has cost us lots of money. We'll not be able to recoup that money, but it's decision," Zach noted, before going on to apologize to fans on behalf of the group. "We're sorry that this ever happened."
He added, "Thank you for your support. We appreciate you, and we look forward to introducing you to the next era of the Try Guys ahead."
E! News has reached out to Ned's rep for comment on the video but hasn't heard back.