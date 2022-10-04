DWTS: See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in the Crowd to Support Charli D'Amelio

On the Oct. 3 episode of Dancing With the Stars, Charli D'Amelio impressed with her Bond Night dance with some special guests in the audience. Find out who else did well—and who went home.

James Bond Night left the ballroom shaken and stirred. 

The Oct. 3 episode of Dancing With the Stars played homage to 007 with some of the highest scores of the season.

For the third week in a row, TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio topped the leaderboard with partner Mark Ballas. Their rumba to Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die" earned 33 points with some very special guests in the audience: boyfriend Landon Barker, Landon's dad Travis Barker, Landon's step-mom Kourtney Kardashian and Charli's older sister Dixie D'Amelio.

For the second consecutive week, Charli and Mark's scores earned them a three-way first place tie with The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson.

It was also a big night for Charli's mom Heidi D'Amelio, whose Argentine tango to Jack White and Alicia Keys' "Another Way to Die" alongside partner Artem Chigvintsev earned her a season-high score of 32 points, good for fourth place.

 

As for the bad news, the combined judges' and fan vote found Cheryl Ladd, with partner Louis van Amstel, and Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke, in the bottom two.

After escaping elimination last week, Cheryl and Louis weren't so lucky this time around. Judges Bruno TonioliCarrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough all voted to save Sam and Cheryl, signaling the end of the road for the Charlie's Angels legend.

Disnet +

Find out how the remaining celebs will pay tribute to their favorite Disney+ shows when Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the streamer.

For a full update on the Dancing With the Stars scorecard, keep scrolling!

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Week 1: 32 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 33 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 32 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 29 points
Week 3: 31 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 30 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 29 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 23 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 29 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 28 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 26 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 27 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 25 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 24 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 23 points (Eliminated)

ABC/Andrew Eccles
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 18 points (Eliminated)

