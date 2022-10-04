Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Claim She Wore a Fat Suit in Movie Till

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg on Movie Roles: "People Are Not Asking"

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight about her character's physical appearance in the movie Till.

After a reviewer criticized Goldberg's alleged fat suit in the biographical drama, Goldberg corrected the critic on the The View, stating that there was no such costume involved in her portrayal of Alma Carthan. Carthan is Emmett Till's grandmother and mother of Mamie Till, whose pursuit of justice for her son's killing is the center of the movie.

"There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," Goldberg said on the Oct. 3 episode of the talk show. "I don't really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me."

She added, "That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit."