Constance Wu Shares Update About Life With Her 2-Year-Old Daughter

Constance Wu's daughter will see this movie later, alligator.
The Crazy Rich Asians star gave a glimpse into her life as a mom of a 2-year-old daughter while speaking with reporters at the premiere of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile on Oct. 2.
And while her daughter might not have the attention span to enjoy the animated movie just yet, Wu is looking forward to sharing her latest (family-friendly) flick with her baby girl one day.
"I started my TV career doing a family show, which was amazing," The Fresh Off the Boat actor said at the New York event. "And I really loved being on that show. And so it's wonderful to be able to do that again. And now that I have a kid, it's something I can hopefully share with her."
She added, "If she could sit still for more than 10 minutes, which is not yet but hopefully someday soon, she's only 2!"
Wu, 40, shares her 2-year-old daughter with her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, the front man for the experimental rock band Man Man.
In addition to Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (which opens in theaters on Oct. 7), Wu has another project hitting the market this week. Her memoir, Making a Scene, will be released on Oct. 4.
At the movie premiere, she told E! News what she wanted her readers to get out of her book.
"I say something in the introduction where I say instead of thinking of somebody as a girl making a scene, think about the scenes that made the girl," Wu said. "What I mean by that is it's important to stop our judgment and instead engage our empathy and curiosity for what are the circumstances that might have led somebody to their expression at that particular moment."
When she's not on the red carpet, Wu mostly keeps her private life just that and only recently returned to social media this summer after a three-year hiatus. As a result, she and Kattner never revealed her pregnancy publicly, but E! News exclusively revealed the happy news in December 2020.
She later spoke about her daughter and becoming a mom on an appearance on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon in May 2021. "I had a beautiful baby girl in August," she told the host. "She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt."
Fallon was still mystified about what Wu was talking about. She continued, "There's a thing, I had never heard of it before. It's called a 'Mongolian spot.' Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. It's where your butt is blue for the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."
In an attempt to make Fallon and his audience understand, she said, "I just think it's a very special thing. It's not something that, you know, she can show off when she's walking down the street. Not that she's walking yet."
