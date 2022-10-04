The Best Deals on Over the Knee Boots With Prices Starting at $19: Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, and More

Put your best foot forward for fall with these amazing prices on over the knee boots.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 04, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionShoesShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
over the knee bootsLulus

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Technically speaking, it's fall, but for a lot of us it's "over the knee boots" season and we're looking for another reason to shop. Whether you're wearing leggings, a skirt, or jeans, over the knee boots are the perfect shoes to look fashionable and feel warm at the same time. If your footwear selection could use a refresh, we tracked down some of the best deals on over the knee boots.

Get your shop on with these can't-miss deals on footwear from Amazon, Lulus, Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell, Stuart Weitzman, and Nordstrom Rack. Prices start at $19, but these discounts won't be here for long. Hurry up and put your best foot forward.

read
Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson’s BaubleBar Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock

The Best Deals on Over the Knee Boots

Shoe'N Tale Women Stretch Suede Chunky Heel Thigh High Over The Knee Boots

These top-selling boots come in 27 colors and fabrics, include faux leather and faux suede. These boots have 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$46
Amazon

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian's SEC Case Could Affect Her Own Legal Future

2

Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time

3

DWTS: See Kourtney & Travis Support Charli D'Amelio

Dream Pairs Women's Over The Knee Thigh High Chunky Heel Boots

The lace-up bow at the back bring a sweet touch to this style. These boots come in faux suede, faux leather, and there are 5 colors to choose from. These boots have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$42
Amazon

Charles by Charles David Gammon Over-The-Knee Boot

This 59% discount is tough to resist. This is a timeless style you'll wear forever. There are a handful of colors to choose from.

$149
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Pillar Over the Knee Boot

These stiletto boots are a striking addition to your fall wardrobe. They also come in cream.

$200
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Journee Collection Aryia Over-the-Knee Tall Boot

A flat, over the knee boot is an easy-to-wear fall essential. They go with everything and they're incredibly comfortable.

$110
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Silhouette Quilted Over the Knee Boot

Rock these boots, which are part puffer, part stiletto, and all chic.

$170
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Vivianne Stiletto Over-the-Knee Boot

If pink is your favorite color, you'll feel like a barbie doll in these sparkly, pink stilettos.

$300
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Lulus Rowee Black Crocodile-Embossed Over the Knee Boots

Step into the season looking cute and feeling fresh in these faux croc boots. They also come in beige.

$54
$19
Lulus

Lulus Valkyrie Black Square Toe Over the Knee Boots

These black, leather boots have block heels that are easy to walk on.

$59
Lulus

Stuart Weitzman Gillian 60 Over-the-Knee Boot

For most of us, these boots aren't cheap, but they're a great deal for Stuart Weitzman at a 61% discount.

$795
$31-
Nordstrom Rack

If you're looking for more stylish finds, these chic items will make you feel like you shopped from your boyfriend's closet.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian's SEC Case Could Affect Her Own Legal Future

2

Minecraft YouTuber Dream Reveals His Face for the First Time

3

DWTS: See Kourtney & Travis Support Charli D'Amelio

4

Christina Haack Says She Will No Longer Show Son Hudson on Platforms

5

"Saddened" Try Guys Break Down Timeline of Ned Fulmer Cheating Scandal