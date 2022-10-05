A Friend of the Family's Jake Lacy and More Amazing True Crime TV Transformations

Watch : Jan Broberg "Gave Blessing" to Tell Kidnapped Stories in New Series

These TV transformation are scarily good.

Shows based on true crimes are terrifying enough on their own, but sometimes an actor's transformation makes thinks downright spooky. And The White Lotus' Jake Lacy is ready to turn in a sinister performance in Peacock's latest true crime drama, A Friend of the Family.

In the series, which premieres Oct. 6, Lacy portrays real-life kidnapper Robert Berchtold, who, as the show's name suggests, befriends the Broberg family in the 1970s. However, Robert's infatuation with the family's eldest daughter Jan—played by Hendrix Yancey and Mckenna Grace—turns into a dangerous obsession, leading him to kidnap her not once, but twice throughout the span of a few years.

All of this happens under the noses of Jan's parents, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg—Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks, respectively—as they too became victims of Robert's manipulation. The chilling series also stars Lio Tipton as Robert's wife Gail Berchtold.