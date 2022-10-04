See Miss USA 2022 Contestants in Their State Costumes

Watch : Miss USA Contestants Share Diet Secrets

These ladies know how to represent!

On Oct. 2, 51 contestants vying for the title of Miss USA 2022 showed off their state pride during the beauty pageant's costume competition. Hosted by reigning Miss USA Elle Smith and FYI correspondent Christian Murphy, the runway show featured extravagant looks that paid homage to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Take, for instance, Miss Massachusetts Skarlet Ramirez, who rocked a towering backpiece adorned with dozens of red, white and blue feathers as a nod to the Boston Red Sox. Meanwhile, Miss Kansas Elyse Noe chose to give a shoutout to her alma mater, the University of Kansas, by strutting down the catwalk in an iridescent version of the school's Jayhawks basketball team jersey.

However, the most show-stopping look was donned by Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel, whose elaborate blue outfit—complete with a large headpiece, massive train and corset with LED lights—won her first place in the the costume competition. Designed by Patrick Isorena, the number was a reimagining of Texas' official state flower, the bluebonnet.