How Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley Collaborated for Stars at Noon Sex Scenes

The steamy sex scenes between Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley grew out of trust.

The Stars at Noon actors exclusively told E! News how they worked together on those intimate moments, and ultimately credited director Claire Denis with creating a comfortable environment.

"I think really both went into this with such an love and admiration for Claire, and she has such a tenderness in her approach to filmmaking," Qualley shared with E! News, "which was ever present in those scenes."

She also had nice things to say about her co-star, of course. "[It was] really nice to be working with someone like Joe," The Maid star added, "who's just completely lovely and talented."

But Qualley, 27, made it clear that the sex scenes are just "one part of the story" and filming them was "just another day" on set.

Alwyn agreed, saying, "Oh, yeah, exactly. It just takes care of people in that environment. You know, it's about trust, and we trust each other. We trust Claire. And it's as simple as that."

Based on the 1986 book of the same name from Denis Johnson, Stars at Noon is about a young American journalist named Trish (Qualley) who is stranded in present-day Nicaragua. Trish falls in love with a mysterious Englishman named Daniel (Alwyn), who seems like her best hope for escaping the country, according to Festival d' Cannes. But Trish soon realizes that Daniel may be in more trouble than she is.