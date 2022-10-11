2022 People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now Before Official Voting Starts

Watch : 2021 People's Choice Awards: Must-See Moments

Let the 2022 People's Choice Awards season officially commence!

Another year full of memorable movies, TV shows, music and celebrity moments has flown by. And what better way to celebrate your favorites than by submitting them for this year's PCAs nominations?

Before official voting commences on Oct. 26, fans can submit their favorite picks for The Movie of 2022, The Show of 2022, The Male and Female Artist of 2022 and more categories starting today, Oct. 11, through Oct. 13 on the official PCAs voting site, Twitter or Facebook.

Fans can submit up to 25 nominations per category, per platform, meaning the more submissions you send in, the more likely your choice could land on the 2022 PCAs nominations ballot.

Winners will be announced at this year's award ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on E!, NBC and Peacock, marking the second year the show will be broadcast simultaneously on all three platforms.