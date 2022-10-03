Bachelorette’s Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar 2 Years After Becca Kufrin Breakup

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar took a sail on the love boat and... got engaged!
The Bachelor Nation alum revealed the romantic way he popped the question to the yoga instructor on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps of himself getting down on one knee on a boat in San Diego and his new fiancée showing off her ring. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it," he captioned the Oct. 2 post. "I love you so much Alexandra. I can't wait to spend forever with you lil Al."
Alex echoed his sentiments in her own post, alongside a photo of the two smiling at the camera, and a close up of her diamond ring, writing, "When two become one."
"I love you Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen," she continued. "I want all of you forever, everyday. HECK YES I WILL MARRY YOU!!!!"
Garrett's Bachelor Nation family showed their love with Luke Pell writing, "Congrats," while Chase McNary commented, "Yea sir!! Welcome to the club! Congrats y'all!"
The couple first started dating in November 2020, making things Instagram official in February 2021, when he thanked Alex for an amazing birthday, sharing a sweet photo of the two at a now-familiar spot for the couple.
"Feeling fortunate and full of gratitude! Amazing time out on the water and at dinner with great people," Garrett captioned the Feb. 25 post.
"Thank you all for the special birthday! Thanks @alexfarrarii for taking the time and energy to set it all up."
Garrett's engagement to Alex comes two years after splitting with Becca Kufrin, who he got engaged to during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette.
The pair, who split after two years together, broke up largely due to conflict caused by Garrett's support for the "Thin Blue Line," a pro-police slogan associated with the Blue Lives Matter movement.
"Becca is still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy surrounding the "Thin Blue Line," a source told E! News exclusively in Aug. 2020, adding, "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."
However, Garrett isn't the only one moving on as earlier this year, Becca got engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation member Thomas Jacobs, who she met during Bachelor in Paradise in 2021.
Taking matters into her own hands, Becca proposed to Thomas in May 2022, posting the sweet moment on Instagram and writing on May 29, "In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!"