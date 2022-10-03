Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and More Support Singer Hardy After Terrifying Tour Bus Accident

Watch : CUTEST Couples in the Music Industry

Hardy is feeling support from the music community after a frightening experience on tour.

On Oct. 1, the country music singer was hospitalized after his tour bus was involved in an accident near Bristol, Tenn. While Hardy has since confirmed on Instagram that he has been released, the 32-year-old continues to receive well wishes from his peers.

"Damn bud, scary stuff. Hope y'all get healed up," Luke Combs wrote in the comments section. Thomas Rhett Akins added, "Dang man. Prayers of healing for you and your crew."

Chris Lane, Jordan Davis, Raelynn and Jake Owen also wrote that they were sending positive vibes to the singer with Miranda Lambert writing "prayers" in the comment section.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by NBC News, Hardy's bus veered off the right of the Interstate 40 roadway and flipped over onto its left side. A preliminary report stated driver James Hudson was wearing a seatbelt, but none of the passengers were.