14 Trending Styles That Look Like You Went Shopping in Your Boyfriend’s Closet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

What's your favorite part about being in a relationship or situationship with a man and why is it stealing his perfectly oversized hoodies? It's National Boyfriend Day, and even if you're single af, you can still celebrate this holiday with some retail therapy.

So many trending fall styles right now remind us of what would be traditionally considered "menswear" looks, but you don't need a man in your life (obviously) to look stylish this season. And if you do have a significant other in your life who happens to be a man, he'll be happy you don't need to "borrow" his clothing anymore.

From slouchy boyfriend jeans to oversized leather jackets, hoodies, and blazers, we've rounded up 14 styles that will make you look like you've just been shopping in your beau's closet. The best part? These styles are comfy and affordable. Scroll below to rock these trending styles now.