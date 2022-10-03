Why You Might Already Know Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Replacement

Trevor Noah's Daily Show replacement could already be on our television screens.
After the longtime host announced his exit from the Comedy Central series Sept. 29, fans immediately began speculating about who would lead the show next, with ideas from Amber Ruffin to Snooki. But the next host may be a little closer to home than people think.
"In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list," a Comedy Central spokesman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Oct. 2. "Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions."
Current Daily Show correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. Jordan Klepper also returns as a contributor.
The Daily Show will remain on Comedy Central, THR also confirmed, despite rumors that it would move to Paramount+ amid Noah's exit.
Noah announced to a shocked studio audience Sept. 29 that he planned to step down as host after seven years. Comedy Central has not stated when his last show will be.
"I realized that after the seven years, my time is up," he shared. "But in the most beautiful way, honestly. I've loved hosting this show. It's been one of my greatest challenges. It's been one of my greatest joys. I've loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s--ty on the worst days. We've laughed together, we've cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time."
Trevor cited the pandemic as one of the reasons why he realized it was time to leave.
"I spent two years in my apartment not on the road," he said. "Stand up was done. When I got back out there again, I realized there's another part of my life I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere doing everything."
Noah took over hosting after Jon Stewart left the show in 2015.
The Daily Show airs weekdays at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.