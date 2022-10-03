Why You Might Already Know Trevor Noah’s Daily Show Replacement

Watch : Trevor Noah Cozies Up to Dua Lipa Amid Daily Show Exit

Trevor Noah's Daily Show replacement could already be on our television screens.

After the longtime host announced his exit from the Comedy Central series Sept. 29, fans immediately began speculating about who would lead the show next, with ideas from Amber Ruffin to Snooki. But the next host may be a little closer to home than people think.

"In time, we will turn to the next chapter of The Daily Show and all of our incredible correspondents will be at the top of that list," a Comedy Central spokesman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Oct. 2. "Until then, we are focused on celebrating Trevor and thanking him for his many contributions."

Current Daily Show correspondents include Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulce Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. Jordan Klepper also returns as a contributor.

The Daily Show will remain on Comedy Central, THR also confirmed, despite rumors that it would move to Paramount+ amid Noah's exit.