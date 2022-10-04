Devon Sawa Reacts to Christina Ricci Calling Her Casper Acting "Terrible"

Devon Sawa totally gets Christina Ricci's embarrassment over her acting in Casper.
After Ricci recently revealed she thinks her performance in the beloved '90s film is "terrible," her former co-star is weighing in on her criticism of herself. In fact, Sawa says he definitely can relate to her sentiments.
"I mean, that's her thing," Sawa exclusively told E! News, adding, "Little Giants is my movie that I cringe. I can't put Little Giants on. That whole scene where we're sitting on the boat talking about the two people kissing. I wish I could go back and reshoot that. Knowing what I know now it's just you're a kid and you've got a lot to learn and she's a powerhouse as an actor now. So I get it."
Sawa also revealed he's not keen on regularly screening Casper for his kids—son Hudson, 8, and daughter Scarlett, 6—even when spooky season comes around.
"I have a video somewhere of my son seeing it—he didn't get it," the Chucky star admitted. "I think he was four at the time when he watched it and he was like ‘Oh my God! The kid comes down the stairs and it's such a great moment,' but I don't think he clued in to that's my dad and we haven't revisited it since. We don't revisit a lot of my movies. A lot of movies don't age well. I put Wild America on for them and the whole guys in the puppets and the bear costumes and the snakes on sticks—it didn't age well."
Sawa, 44, and Ricci, 42, were both young teens while shooting the 1995 film. Nearly 30 years later, they still manage to stay in touch.
"We run into each other every few years and it's amazing to see her," Sawa gushed. "It wasn't a long amount of time [filming together] but it was such an important time. We were both teenagers and we did school together and two movies."
Sawa even recently gave a shout-out to Ricci over her 2022 Emmy nomination for Yellowjackets.
"I'm so thrilled that she's doing so well and she looks great and she's got that show and it just it makes me smile from ear to ear," he shared. "She's just awesome."
Catch Sawa on season two of Chucky, which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. on USA and SYFY.
