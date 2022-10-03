Emily Ratajkowski Slams Marilyn Monroe Biopic Blonde for "Fetishizing Female Pain"

Emily Ratajkowski is sounding off about Netflix's new film, Blonde.
While admitting she hasn't seen the new Marilyn Monroe movie yet, the My Body author shared a video message criticizing the film for objectifying the hurt of women.
"We love to fetishize female pain," she shared in a TikTok video Sept. 30. "Look at Amy Winehouse. Look at Britney Spears. Look at the way we obsess over [Princess] Diana's death. Look at the way we obsess over dead girls and serial killers. Watch any CSI episode, and it's this crazy fetishization of female pain and death."
Ratajkowski, 31, noted that she herself has also learned how to turn her hurt into a commodity.
"I think as women, I can say for myself, I've learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt, so it feels like something that can be tended to, that's kind of sexy," she explained. "'Oh, I'm this f--ked up girl and whatever,' and I think we do that in many, many different ways.
The Gone Girl actress—who filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClurd last month—said she now wants women to embrace their anger and shared details about a new era that she is entering after her split from the Uncut Gems producer.
"I was thinking about it, and you know what's kind of hard to fetishize? Anger," Ratajkowski continued. "Anger is hard to fetishize. So, I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off. 2022 is my bitch era. I think we should all be in our bitch era. So, I'm going to be pissed off when I see this movie, I already know it, but it's nothing new. I'm just going to get angry."
@emrata
So done with the fetishization of female pain and suffering. Bitch Era 2022? original sound - Emrata
Ratajkowski isn't alone in her criticism of the Andrew Dominik-directed film, which stars Ana de Armas as Monroe.
Last month, a representative for Planned Parenthood called out a scene in the Netflix film where Armas' character communicates with her unborn fetus that asks her not to "hurt it" like she did last time, seemingly referencing an earlier abortion.
"While abortion is safe, essential health care, anti-abortion zealots have long contributed to abortion stigma by using medically inaccurate descriptions of fetuses and pregnancy," Planned Parenthood Federation of America's national director of arts and entertainment engagement Caren Spruch told The Hollywood Reporter Sept. 30. "Andrew Dominik's new film, Blonde, bolsters their message with a CGI-talking fetus, depicted to look like a fully formed baby. It was a shame the creators of Blonde chose to contribute to anti-abortion propaganda and stigmatize people's health care decisions instead."